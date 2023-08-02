Wednesday's game that pits the Houston Astros (61-47) against the Cleveland Guardians (53-55) at Minute Maid Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Astros. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on August 2.

The Astros will give the ball to Cristian Javier (7-2, 4.33 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Tanner Bibee (7-2, 3.11 ERA).

Astros vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 5-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Astros did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Astros have won 42 out of the 71 games, or 59.2%, in which they've been favored.

Houston has entered 29 games this season favored by -185 or more and is 20-9 in those contests.

The Astros have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Houston has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 515 (4.8 per game).

The Astros' 3.78 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule