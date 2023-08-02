Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman and his .528 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is batting .249 with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 58 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging.
- Bregman has gotten a hit in 68 of 107 games this year (63.6%), including 26 multi-hit games (24.3%).
- In 16.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Bregman has picked up an RBI in 43 games this season (40.2%), with two or more RBI in 17 of those games (15.9%).
- In 52 of 107 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|52
|.246
|AVG
|.252
|.342
|OBP
|.346
|.394
|SLG
|.452
|13
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|10
|32
|RBI
|37
|30/28
|K/BB
|28/30
|4
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective eight K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, one per game).
- Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.11, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .226 batting average against him.
