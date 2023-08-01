Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Robbie Grossman (.192 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, six walks and an RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Jesse Scholtens. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Padres.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman has 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 30 walks while hitting .225.
- Grossman has reached base via a hit in 42 games this season (of 74 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in seven games this season (9.5%), homering in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Grossman has picked up an RBI in 28.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|36
|.231
|AVG
|.220
|.304
|OBP
|.309
|.359
|SLG
|.379
|9
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|15
|33/14
|K/BB
|36/16
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the third-most home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scholtens (1-3) makes the start for the White Sox, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up only one hit.
