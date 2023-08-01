Tuesday's game features the Texas Rangers (60-46) and the Chicago White Sox (43-64) matching up at Globe Life Field (on August 1) at 8:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 victory for the Rangers.

The Rangers will call on Andrew Heaney (7-6) against the White Sox and Jesse Scholtens (1-3).

Rangers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 6, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rangers have a record of 1-2.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

This season, the Rangers have won 39 out of the 66 games, or 59.1%, in which they've been favored.

Texas has a record of 8-3, a 72.7% win rate, when favored by -210 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

No team has scored more than the 609 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.24).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule