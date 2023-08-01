Tuesday, Brad Miller and the Texas Rangers square off against the Chicago White Sox and Jesse Scholtens, with the first pitch at 8:05 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 24, when he went 0-for-1 against the Astros.

Brad Miller Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

Jesse Scholtens TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Brad Miller At The Plate

Miller is batting .226 with four doubles, a home run and 10 walks.

In 11 of 25 games this season, Miller has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in one of 25 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season, Miller has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in six of 25 games (24.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Brad Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 .286 AVG .160 .429 OBP .241 .464 SLG .240 3 XBH 2 1 HR 0 3 RBI 3 5/7 K/BB 6/3 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings