Tuesday's contest at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (60-47) matching up with the Cleveland Guardians (53-54) at 8:10 PM ET (on August 1). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Astros will look to Framber Valdez (8-7) against the Guardians and Gavin Williams (1-2).

Astros vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

In their last game with a spread, the Astros failed to cover.

The Astros have been favorites in 70 games this season and won 41 (58.6%) of those contests.

Houston has entered 28 games this season favored by -185 or more and is 19-9 in those contests.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston ranks 11th in the majors with 513 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule