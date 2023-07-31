Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Noah Syndergaard and the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Rays.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .245.
- Pena enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .364.
- Pena has picked up a hit in 62 of 94 games this season, with multiple hits 24 times.
- In 10 games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.6%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Pena has driven in a run in 26 games this season (27.7%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (10.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this year (41.5%), including nine multi-run games (9.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|44
|.238
|AVG
|.253
|.304
|OBP
|.290
|.376
|SLG
|.385
|15
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|17
|35/13
|K/BB
|53/7
|8
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective eight K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.84 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (108 total, one per game).
- Syndergaard makes the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.16 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- while pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers -- the right-hander tossed three innings against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, June 7, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 7.16 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .313 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.