The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Noah Syndergaard and the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Rays.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .245.

Pena enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .364.

Pena has picked up a hit in 62 of 94 games this season, with multiple hits 24 times.

In 10 games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.6%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).

Pena has driven in a run in 26 games this season (27.7%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (10.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 39 games this year (41.5%), including nine multi-run games (9.6%).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 44 .238 AVG .253 .304 OBP .290 .376 SLG .385 15 XBH 14 5 HR 5 22 RBI 17 35/13 K/BB 53/7 8 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings