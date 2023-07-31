Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros head into the first of a three-game series against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -190 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Guardians +155 moneyline odds to win. A 9-run over/under has been set for the game.

Astros vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: SportsNet SW

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -190 +155 9 -110 -110 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 5-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Astros did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have compiled a 40-29 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 58% of those games).

Houston has a 17-7 record (winning 70.8% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Astros a 65.5% chance to win.

In the 106 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Houston, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-53-1).

The Astros have an 8-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-25 31-22 21-15 35-32 37-35 19-12

