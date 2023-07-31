Astros vs. Guardians: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros head into the first of a three-game series against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
Oddsmakers list the Astros as -190 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Guardians +155 moneyline odds to win. A 9-run over/under has been set for the game.
Astros vs. Guardians Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Astros
|-190
|+155
|9
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Astros Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 5-3.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- The Astros did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
Discover More About This Game
Astros Betting Records & Stats
- The Astros have compiled a 40-29 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 58% of those games).
- Houston has a 17-7 record (winning 70.8% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Astros a 65.5% chance to win.
- In the 106 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Houston, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-53-1).
- The Astros have an 8-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).
Astros Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|28-25
|31-22
|21-15
|35-32
|37-35
|19-12
