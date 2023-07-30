The Dallas Wings (13-10) will look to Arike Ogunbowale (third in WNBA, 22.0 points per game) going up against A'ja Wilson (fifth in league, 20.8) and the Las Vegas Aces (22-2) on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The matchup tips at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network and BSSW.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Wings vs. Aces Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network and BSSW

Wings vs. Aces Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 90 Wings 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Wings vs. Aces

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-10.9)

Las Vegas (-10.9) Computer Predicted Total: 168.7

Wings vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights

Dallas has 12 wins in 22 games against the spread this season.

This season, 10 of Dallas' 22 games have hit the over.

Wings Performance Insights

Offensively, the Wings are the third-best team in the league (85.8 points per game). Defensively, they are seventh (82.6 points allowed per game).

Dallas is the best team in the league in rebounds per game (39.4) and best in rebounds allowed (32.5).

In 2023, the Wings are third-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.4 per game) and ranked fifth in turnovers forced (13.9).

The Wings are eighth in the league in 3-pointers made (6.7 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (29.5%).

Giving up 7.4 3-pointers per game and conceding 33.5% from beyond the arc, the Wings are fifth and sixth in the league, respectively, in those categories.

In 2023, Dallas has taken 30.5% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 69.5% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 21.0% of Dallas' baskets have been 3-pointers, and 79.0% have been 2-pointers.

