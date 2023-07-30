Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres will see Cody Bradford starting for the Texas Rangers on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 144 home runs.

Texas is second in MLB with a .459 slugging percentage this season.

No team has a better batting average than the .273 AVG the Rangers have posted this season.

No team has scored more than the 606 runs Texas has this season.

No team gets on base better than the Rangers, who have a league-best .342 OBP this season.

The Rangers rank 14th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.

Texas strikes out 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Texas has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.23) in the majors this season.

The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.245 as a pitching staff, which is the seventh-best in baseball this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will send Bradford (2-1) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw five innings out of the bullpen against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits.

None of Bradford's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In five starts this season, Bradford has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of 3.4 innings per appearance.

In 11 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/24/2023 Astros L 10-9 Away Jon Gray Brandon Bielak 7/25/2023 Astros L 4-3 Away Yerry Rodriguez J.P. France 7/26/2023 Astros W 13-5 Away Andrew Heaney Framber Valdez 7/28/2023 Padres L 7-1 Away Dane Dunning Joe Musgrove 7/29/2023 Padres L 4-0 Away Martín Pérez Yu Darvish 7/30/2023 Padres - Away Cody Bradford Blake Snell 8/1/2023 White Sox - Home Nathan Eovaldi Lance Lynn 8/2/2023 White Sox - Home Andrew Heaney Dylan Cease 8/3/2023 White Sox - Home Dane Dunning Touki Toussaint 8/4/2023 Marlins - Home Martín Pérez Jesús Luzardo 8/5/2023 Marlins - Home Nathan Eovaldi Edward Cabrera

