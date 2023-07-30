Rangers vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 30
Sunday's game at PETCO Park has the San Diego Padres (51-54) taking on the Texas Rangers (60-45) at 4:10 PM ET (on July 30). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Padres, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Padres will give the ball to Blake Snell (7-8, 2.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Cody Bradford (2-1, 4.62 ERA).
Rangers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: SDPA
- How to Watch on TV: SDPA
Rangers vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Padres 5, Rangers 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 2-4.
- When it comes to the over/under, Texas and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.
- The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (50%) in those games.
- This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given Texas this season with a +165 moneyline set for this game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Texas is the highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.8 runs per game (606 total).
- Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.23 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 24
|@ Astros
|L 10-9
|Jon Gray vs Brandon Bielak
|July 25
|@ Astros
|L 4-3
|Yerry Rodriguez vs J.P. France
|July 26
|@ Astros
|W 13-5
|Andrew Heaney vs Framber Valdez
|July 28
|@ Padres
|L 7-1
|Dane Dunning vs Joe Musgrove
|July 29
|@ Padres
|L 4-0
|Martín Pérez vs Yu Darvish
|July 30
|@ Padres
|-
|Cody Bradford vs Blake Snell
|August 1
|White Sox
|-
|Jon Gray vs Lance Lynn
|August 2
|White Sox
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Dylan Cease
|August 3
|White Sox
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Touki Toussaint
|August 4
|Marlins
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Jesús Luzardo
|August 5
|Marlins
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Edward Cabrera
