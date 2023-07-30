On Sunday, Leody Taveras (hitting .205 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 21 walks while batting .278.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 30th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.

Taveras has gotten a hit in 56 of 90 games this year (62.2%), with more than one hit on 26 occasions (28.9%).

Looking at the 90 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (11.1%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Taveras has driven home a run in 28 games this season (31.1%), including more than one RBI in 14.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

In 36 of 90 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 47 .279 AVG .277 .319 OBP .324 .481 SLG .416 15 XBH 16 8 HR 3 26 RBI 23 37/8 K/BB 34/13 6 SB 4

Padres Pitching Rankings