Josh Jung -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, on July 30 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: SDPA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Josh Jung At The Plate

  • Jung is hitting .275 with 23 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 27 walks.
  • He ranks 38th in batting average, 79th in on base percentage, and 30th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
  • Jung has had a hit in 74 of 102 games this year (72.5%), including multiple hits 31 times (30.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in 17 games this season (16.7%), leaving the park in 4.6% of his chances at the plate.
  • Jung has picked up an RBI in 35 games this year (34.3%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those contests (16.7%).
  • He has scored in 43 games this year (42.2%), including 19 multi-run games (18.6%).

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 50
.267 AVG .283
.340 OBP .311
.455 SLG .514
18 XBH 26
9 HR 11
31 RBI 30
66/19 K/BB 62/8
0 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Padres have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (117 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Snell gets the start for the Padres, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-8 with a 2.68 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the lefty went six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • This season, the 30-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.68), 42nd in WHIP (1.272), and third in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers.
