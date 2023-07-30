The Houston Astros host the Tampa Bay Rays at Minute Maid Park on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Kyle Tucker, Wander Franco and others in this matchup.

Astros vs. Rays Game Info

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Brandon Bielak Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Bielak Stats

Brandon Bielak (5-5) will take the mound for the Astros, his 13th start of the season.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

In 12 starts, Bielak has pitched through or past the fifth inning nine times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Bielak Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rangers Jul. 24 4.2 6 6 3 5 4 at Rockies Jul. 19 5.2 1 0 0 4 3 vs. Mariners Jul. 9 5.0 4 3 2 5 1 vs. Rockies Jul. 4 7.0 2 0 0 4 4 vs. Reds Jun. 17 4.2 5 5 4 3 3

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 25 doubles, 18 home runs, 51 walks and 69 RBI (112 total hits). He's also swiped 19 bases.

He's slashed .299/.380/.509 so far this season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jul. 29 0-for-6 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 26 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 25 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 1 vs. Rangers Jul. 24 1-for-2 4 0 0 1 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 102 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .254/.347/.433 so far this year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jul. 29 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Rays Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 26 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 25 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 24 3-for-5 2 0 0 4 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Franco Stats

Franco has 105 hits with 23 doubles, five triples, 12 home runs, 37 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen 29 bases.

He has a .267/.332/.443 slash line on the year.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 29 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 1 at Astros Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has recorded 104 hits with 20 doubles, 14 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 50 runs.

He's slashing .312/.395/.498 so far this year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Astros Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jul. 28 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 25 1-for-2 0 0 2 2 vs. Orioles Jul. 23 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 vs. Orioles Jul. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

