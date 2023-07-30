When the Tampa Bay Rays (63-44) take on the Houston Astros (59-46) at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, July 30 at 2:10 PM ET, Wander Franco will be seeking his 30th stolen base of the season (he currently has 29).

Bookmakers list the Astros as -110 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rays -110 moneyline odds to win. The contest's over/under has been listed at 9 runs.

Astros vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Brandon Bielak - HOU (5-5, 3.62 ERA) vs Zack Littell - TB (0-2, 5.11 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Astros and Rays matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Astros (-110) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $19.09 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Alex Bregman hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Astros vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 68 times and won 40, or 58.8%, of those games.

The Astros have gone 43-33 (winning 56.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The Astros went 6-2 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Rays have come away with four wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rays have a win-loss record of 4-12 when favored by -110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Rays have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.