After hitting .250 with a double, three home runs, five walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Taj Bradley) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rays.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez has 12 doubles, 17 home runs and 33 walks while batting .274.

Alvarez has reached base via a hit in 42 games this year (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

In 15 games this year, he has gone deep (25.4%, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish).

Alvarez has had an RBI in 28 games this year (47.5%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (28.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 59.3% of his games this season (35 of 59), he has scored, and in six of those games (10.2%) he has scored more than once.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 27 .265 AVG .284 .375 OBP .404 .469 SLG .705 13 XBH 16 5 HR 12 22 RBI 33 34/17 K/BB 23/16 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings