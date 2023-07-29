Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rays - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Saturday, Yainer Diaz (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Houston Astros face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rays.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .262 with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and six walks.
- In 61.3% of his games this season (38 of 62), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (21.0%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 62 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (17.7%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has an RBI in 23 of 62 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 23 of 62 games (37.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|33
|.277
|AVG
|.250
|.293
|OBP
|.268
|.596
|SLG
|.405
|12
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|10
|16/2
|K/BB
|26/4
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.69 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, one per game).
- Bradley (5-6 with a 5.17 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 16th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 22-year-old has amassed a 5.17 ERA and 12 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .263 to his opponents.
