Sam Huff Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Padres - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Sam Huff, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Sam Huff Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Sam Huff At The Plate
- Huff has a home run and two walks while batting .188.
- In three of nine games this year, Huff got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Huff has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in one of nine games.
Sam Huff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|.167
|AVG
|.200
|.286
|OBP
|.273
|.167
|SLG
|.500
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|2
|2/1
|K/BB
|4/1
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 117 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Darvish makes the start for the Padres, his 19th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.80 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.80, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
