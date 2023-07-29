The Texas Rangers and Sam Huff, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Sam Huff Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: SDPA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sam Huff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Sam Huff At The Plate

  • Huff has a home run and two walks while batting .188.
  • In three of nine games this year, Huff got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • Huff has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in one of nine games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Sam Huff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
.167 AVG .200
.286 OBP .273
.167 SLG .500
0 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 2
2/1 K/BB 4/1
0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Padres have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to allow 117 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • Darvish makes the start for the Padres, his 19th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.80 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In 18 games this season, the 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.80, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.