Josh Smith Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Padres - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Saturday, Josh Smith (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Astros.
Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Josh Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .212 with four doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 40.8% of his 49 games this year, with at least two hits in 8.2% of them.
- He has homered in 8.2% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In six games this year, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 34.7% of his games this season (17 of 49), with two or more runs five times (10.2%).
Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|22
|.170
|AVG
|.246
|.313
|OBP
|.364
|.245
|SLG
|.431
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|2
|RBI
|5
|19/8
|K/BB
|20/7
|0
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.78).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (117 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish (7-7 with a 4.80 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 19th of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 36-year-old has amassed a 4.80 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .254 to his opponents.
