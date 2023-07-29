Hyo Joo Kim will be among those at the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship in Évian-les-Bains, France at Evian Resort Golf Club from July 27-30.

Hyo Joo Kim Insights

Over her last 19 rounds, Kim has shot below par 15 times, while also carding 16 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in six of her last 19 rounds played.

Over her last 19 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round nine times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 13 occasions.

Kim has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes in her past five tournaments.

In her past five events, Kim finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. She carded a score better than average five times.

Kim has finished in the top 20 in each of her past six tournaments.

Kim will look to prolong her streak of made cuts to 14 by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 12 -9 268 0 16 5 9 $1.5M

Amundi Evian Championship Insights and Stats

Evian Resort Golf Club will play at 6,527 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,017.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Evian Resort Golf Club, the scoring average is slightly lower at -6 per tournament.

Evian Resort Golf Club is 6,527 yards, nine yards shorter than the average course Kim has played in the past year (6,536).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -6.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim was in the 88th percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open was strong, putting her in the 93rd percentile of the field.

Kim was better than 82% of the golfers at the U.S. Women’s Open on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 5.02.

Kim carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Kim carded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 3.0).

Kim recorded more birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 3.0 on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open.

In that most recent tournament, Kim's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (the field's average was worse, at 8.4).

Kim ended the U.S. Women’s Open bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.8) with four on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Kim bettered the field's average of 2.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Amundi Evian Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: Evian Resort Golf Club

Evian Resort Golf Club Location: Évian-les-Bains, France

Évian-les-Bains, France Par: 71 / 6,527 yards

71 / 6,527 yards

