Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rays - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Saturday, Chas McCormick (.273 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, seven walks and 10 RBI) and the Houston Astros play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is batting .279 with 12 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 26 walks.
- McCormick has gotten a hit in 40 of 64 games this year (62.5%), with more than one hit on 18 occasions (28.1%).
- In 18.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- McCormick has had an RBI in 21 games this season (32.8%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (20.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this year (40.6%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|33
|.300
|AVG
|.261
|.388
|OBP
|.353
|.570
|SLG
|.479
|15
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|7
|22
|RBI
|20
|30/12
|K/BB
|38/14
|6
|SB
|5
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Rays' 3.69 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, one per game).
- Bradley (5-6 with a 5.17 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 16th of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 22-year-old has an ERA of 5.17, with 12 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.