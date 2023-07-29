Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will square off against Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays at Minute Maid Park in the second of a three-game series, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 10th-best in MLB play with 130 total home runs.

Houston is 14th in MLB with a .411 slugging percentage.

The Astros' .248 batting average ranks 18th in MLB.

Houston ranks 12th in runs scored with 487 (4.7 per game).

The Astros' .317 on-base percentage ranks 16th in MLB.

The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game to rank fifth in MLB.

The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors.

Houston's 3.81 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.271).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Hunter Brown gets the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.27 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Brown is looking to pick up his 10th quality start of the season.

Brown will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.5 frames per outing.

In four of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Away Hunter Brown Luis Medina 7/24/2023 Rangers W 10-9 Home Brandon Bielak Jon Gray 7/25/2023 Rangers W 4-3 Home J.P. France Yerry Rodriguez 7/26/2023 Rangers L 13-5 Home Framber Valdez Andrew Heaney 7/28/2023 Rays L 4-3 Home Cristian Javier Shane McClanahan 7/29/2023 Rays - Home Hunter Brown Taj Bradley 7/30/2023 Rays - Home Brandon Bielak Tyler Glasnow 7/31/2023 Guardians - Home J.P. France Noah Syndergaard 8/1/2023 Guardians - Home Framber Valdez Gavin Williams 8/2/2023 Guardians - Home Cristian Javier Tanner Bibee 8/3/2023 Yankees - Away Hunter Brown Gerrit Cole

