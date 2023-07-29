The Tampa Bay Rays will look to Brandon Lowe for continued offensive production when they take the field against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Saturday, in the second game of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros are listed as -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rays (+115). The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Astros vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -140 +115 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Astros have a record of 5-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Astros are winless against the spread in their last two chances.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have been the moneyline favorite 67 total times this season. They've finished 39-28 in those games.

Houston has gone 30-19 (winning 61.2% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The Astros have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this game.

Houston has played in 104 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-53-1).

The Astros have an 8-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-24 31-22 21-14 34-32 36-34 19-12

