Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rays - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Jeremy Pena (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Rangers.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is batting .241 with 17 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.
- In 64.8% of his 91 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 11.0% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his chances at the plate.
- In 26.4% of his games this year, Pena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 40.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (9.9%).
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|44
|.229
|AVG
|.253
|.301
|OBP
|.290
|.371
|SLG
|.385
|14
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|17
|32/13
|K/BB
|53/7
|7
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.70 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 108 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- The Rays are sending McClanahan (11-1) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 11-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 112 strikeouts through 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the lefty threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 2.89 ERA ranks fifth, 1.160 WHIP ranks 25th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 18th.
