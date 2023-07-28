On Friday, Jeremy Pena (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Rangers.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is batting .241 with 17 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.

In 64.8% of his 91 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 11.0% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his chances at the plate.

In 26.4% of his games this year, Pena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 40.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (9.9%).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 44 .229 AVG .253 .301 OBP .290 .371 SLG .385 14 XBH 14 5 HR 5 17 RBI 17 32/13 K/BB 53/7 7 SB 2

