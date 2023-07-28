In the Hamburg semifinals on Friday, Daria Saville takes on Arantxa Rus.

In this Semifinal matchup, Rus is the favorite (-155) against Saville (+120) .

Daria Saville vs. Arantxa Rus Match Information

Tournament: The Hamburg

The Hamburg Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Friday, July 28

Friday, July 28 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Daria Saville vs. Arantxa Rus Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Arantxa Rus has a 60.8% chance to win.

Daria Saville Arantxa Rus +120 Odds to Win Match -155 +333 Odds to Win Tournament +140 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 23.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 41.7% 48.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.4

Daria Saville vs. Arantxa Rus Trends and Insights

Saville took down Jule Niemeier 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Rus came out on top 6-2, 6-2 against Eva Lys in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Saville has played 19.4 games per match in her 20 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

In her six matches on clay over the past year, Saville has played an average of 22.0 games.

Rus is averaging 21.6 games per match through her 21 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 53.2% of those games.

Rus has averaged 20.6 games per match and 9.5 games per set in 12 matches on clay surfaces in the past year.

This is the first time that Saville and Rus have played in the last five years.

