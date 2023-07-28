Yandy Diaz leads the Tampa Bay Rays (62-43) into a matchup against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (58-45) at Minute Maid Park, on Friday at 8:10 PM ET. Diaz is at .318, the fourth-best average in the league, while Tucker ranks eighth at .304.

The Rays will give the nod to Shane McClanahan (11-1, 2.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Cristian Javier (7-2, 4.32 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (11-1, 2.89 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (7-2, 4.32 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

Javier makes the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 4.32 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing only one hit.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.32, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opposing batters have a .238 batting average against him.

Javier is looking to pick up his ninth quality start of the year in this game.

Javier will aim to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane McClanahan

The Rays will hand the ball to McClanahan (11-1) for his 20th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed five hits in four innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with a 2.89 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .211.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.

McClanahan has 15 starts of five or more innings this season in 19 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 2.89 ERA ranks fifth, 1.160 WHIP ranks 25th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 18th.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.