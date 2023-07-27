How to Watch the WNBA on Thursday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today's WNBA slate features two contests, including a matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Los Angeles Sparks.
Today's WNBA Games
The Los Angeles Sparks play host to the Indiana Fever
The Fever hit the road the Sparks on Thursday at 3:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- LAS Record: 8-15
- IND Record: 6-17
- LAS Stats: 78.4 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 82.3 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- IND Stats: 82.0 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 85.9 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (20.1 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 2.8 APG)
- IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (14.5 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -3.5
- LAS Odds to Win: -161
- IND Odds to Win: +134
- Total: 162.5 points
The New York Liberty face the Atlanta Dream
The Dream take to the home court of the Liberty on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NYL Record: 17-5
- ATL Record: 13-10
- NYL Stats: 88.7 PPG (second in WNBA), 82.4 Opp. PPG (fifth)
- ATL Stats: 85.0 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 84.7 Opp. PPG (ninth)
Players to Watch
- NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (22.6 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.6 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (18.6 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -9
- NYL Odds to Win: -455
- ATL Odds to Win: +347
- Total: 173.5 points
