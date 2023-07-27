Portugal vs. Vietnam: Women’s World Cup Group E Odds, Stats and Live Stream - July 27
In the second round of Group E games at the 2023 Women's World Cup, Portugal (coming off a 1-0 defeat by the Netherlands) meets Vietnam (off a 3-0 loss to the United States) at 3:30 AM ET on Thursday, July 27.
The three-way moneyline odds for this game are: Portugal (-1008), draw (+842), Vietnam (+2517). This match has an over/under of 2.5 goals.
Portugal vs. Vietnam Game Info
- Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Time: 3:30 AM ET
- Location: Hamilton, New Zealand
- Venue: FMG Stadium Waikato
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Total: 2.5
- Portugal Moneyline: -1008
- Vietnam Moneyline: +2517
Portugal vs. Vietnam World Cup Betting Insights
- These teams average zero goals per match combined, 2.5 less than this game's total.
- These two teams surrender a combined four goals per game, 1.5 more than this game's over/under.
- Portugal has not been a moneyline favorite yet this tournament.
- Portugal has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -1008 or shorter.
- Vietnam lost the only game it has played as an underdog this tournament.
- Vietnam has played as an underdog of +2517 or more once this tournament and lost that game.
Portugal vs. Vietnam Recent Performance
- Portugal is 1-1-2 this year against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup teams, with a goal differential of +3. In 2022, it was 3-2-4 in such matches (-4 goal differential).
- Portugal was defeated in its last match 1-0 against the Netherlands on July 23. outshot Portugal by a margin of 12 to three.
- Fatima Pinto took one shot for the goalless Portugal side in its match against .
- Vietnam was 1-0-5 in 2022 against teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring three goals and giving up 20. This year, its record is 0-0-5 versus fellow World Cup squads (two goals scored, 18 conceded).
- Vietnam lost to the United States 3-0 on July 21 in its most recent game. The United States outshot Vietnam 27 to zero.
- Vietnam did not manage a shot in the match.
Portugal Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Ines Pereira
|24
|1
|-
|Catarina Amado
|24
|2
|-
|Lucia Alves
|25
|3
|-
|Silvia Rebelo
|34
|4
|-
|Joana Marchao
|26
|5
|-
|Andreia Jacinto
|21
|6
|-
|Ana Rute
|25
|7
|-
|Andreia Norton
|26
|8
|-
|Ana Borges
|33
|9
|-
|Jessica Silva
|28
|10
|-
|Tatiana Pinto
|29
|11
|-
|Patricia Morais
|31
|12
|-
|Fatima Pinto
|27
|13
|-
|Dolores Silva
|31
|14
|-
|Carole Costa
|33
|15
|-
|Diana Silva
|28
|16
|-
|Ana Seica
|22
|17
|-
|Carolina Mendes
|35
|18
|-
|Diana Gomes
|25
|19
|-
|Francisca Nazareth
|20
|20
|-
|Ana Capeta
|25
|21
|-
|Rute Costa
|29
|22
|-
|Telma Encarnacao
|21
|23
|-
Vietnam Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Dao Thị Kieu Oanh
|20
|1
|-
|Luong Thi Thu Thuong
|23
|2
|-
|Thi Kieu Chuong
|27
|3
|-
|Tran Thị Thu
|32
|4
|-
|Thi Loan Hoang
|28
|5
|-
|Tran Thi Thuy Nga
|28
|6
|-
|Thi Tuyet Dung Nguyen
|29
|7
|-
|Tran Thi Thuy Trang
|34
|8
|-
|Huynh Nhu
|31
|9
|-
|Tran Thi Hai Linh
|22
|10
|-
|Thi Thao Thai
|28
|11
|-
|Pham Hai Yen
|28
|12
|-
|Le Thị Diem My
|29
|13
|-
|Thi Kim Thanh Tran
|29
|14
|-
|Thi Thuy Hang Nguyen
|23
|15
|-
|Duong Thi Van
|28
|16
|-
|Thi Thu Thao Tran
|30
|17
|-
|Thi Hoa Vu
|19
|18
|-
|Thanh Nha Nguyen Thi
|21
|19
|-
|Thi Hang Khong
|29
|20
|-
|Van Su Ngan Thi
|22
|21
|-
|Thi My Anh Nguyen
|28
|22
|-
|Thi Bich Thuy Nguyen
|29
|23
|-
