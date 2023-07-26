Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Robbie Grossman (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is batting .222 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 26 walks.
- Grossman has had a hit in 40 of 71 games this season (56.3%), including multiple hits 10 times (14.1%).
- In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.9%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Grossman has an RBI in 21 of 71 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this season (40.8%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|33
|.231
|AVG
|.213
|.304
|OBP
|.290
|.359
|SLG
|.361
|9
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|15
|33/14
|K/BB
|34/12
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 117 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- The Astros will send Valdez (8-6) to the mound for his 20th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 2.94 ERA and 133 strikeouts through 122 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander went five innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.94), 15th in WHIP (1.095), and 16th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
