Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros will hit the field against the Texas Rangers and starting pitcher Andrew Heaney on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park.

Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers have hit 140 homers this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

Fueled by 375 extra-base hits, Texas ranks second in MLB with a .460 slugging percentage this season.

No team has a better batting average than the .273 AVG the Rangers have posted this season.

Texas has scored the most runs (592) in baseball so far this year.

The Rangers have the best on-base percentage (.342) in baseball this year.

The Rangers rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

Texas strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Texas has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.19) in the majors this season.

The Rangers have a combined 1.238 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-lowest in MLB.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers' Heaney (6-6) will make his 20th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Heaney will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/21/2023 Dodgers L 11-5 Home Andrew Heaney Tony Gonsolin 7/22/2023 Dodgers L 16-3 Home Dane Dunning Bobby Miller 7/23/2023 Dodgers W 8-4 Home Martín Pérez Emmet Sheehan 7/24/2023 Astros L 10-9 Away Jon Gray Brandon Bielak 7/25/2023 Astros L 4-3 Away Yerry Rodriguez J.P. France 7/26/2023 Astros - Away Andrew Heaney Framber Valdez 7/28/2023 Padres - Away Dane Dunning - 7/29/2023 Padres - Away Martín Pérez Joe Musgrove 7/30/2023 Padres - Away Jon Gray Yu Darvish 8/1/2023 White Sox - Home Nathan Eovaldi Lance Lynn 8/2/2023 White Sox - Home Andrew Heaney Dylan Cease

