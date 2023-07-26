Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien and his .579 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Astros.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has an OPS of .786, fueled by an OBP of .340 and a team-best slugging percentage of .446 this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 35th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.
- Semien will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- Semien has gotten at least one hit in 74.5% of his games this season (76 of 102), with at least two hits 33 times (32.4%).
- Looking at the 102 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (13.7%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 41.2% of his games this season, Semien has picked up at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (12.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 61 of 102 games this year, and more than once 13 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|48
|.277
|AVG
|.272
|.341
|OBP
|.339
|.450
|SLG
|.442
|23
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|7
|28
|RBI
|33
|26/23
|K/BB
|37/21
|5
|SB
|4
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.72).
- The Astros rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (117 total, 1.1 per game).
- Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 2.94 ERA and 133 strikeouts through 122 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 2.94 ERA ranks fifth, 1.095 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 17th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.