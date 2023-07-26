Kyle Tucker -- batting .421 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the hill, on July 26 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Rangers.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker has 111 hits and an OBP of .385 to go with a slugging percentage of .522. All three of those stats are tops among Houston hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks eighth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Tucker enters this game on a 11-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .444 with four homers.

Tucker has had a hit in 70 of 100 games this season (70.0%), including multiple hits 30 times (30.0%).

In 16 games this year, he has hit a home run (16.0%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).

In 41.0% of his games this year, Tucker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 41.0% of his games this season (41 of 100), with two or more runs 11 times (11.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 52 .272 AVG .333 .364 OBP .403 .450 SLG .585 18 XBH 25 6 HR 12 24 RBI 45 24/25 K/BB 32/24 10 SB 9

Rangers Pitching Rankings