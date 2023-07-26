Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Jeremy Pena -- with a slugging percentage of .125 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on July 26 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is hitting .238 with 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.
- In 64.4% of his games this season (58 of 90), Pena has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (23.3%) he recorded more than one.
- In 10 games this year, he has hit a home run (11.1%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 24 games this season (26.7%), Pena has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (10.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 36 games this year (40.0%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|.222
|AVG
|.253
|.296
|OBP
|.290
|.363
|SLG
|.385
|13
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|17
|31/13
|K/BB
|53/7
|7
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Rangers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.19).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 116 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Heaney (6-6 with a 4.58 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.58 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .245 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.