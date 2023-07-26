On Wednesday, Chas McCormick (.512 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 143 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick has 12 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .282.

In 62.9% of his 62 games this season, McCormick has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 62 games he has played this season, he's homered in 12 of them (19.4%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

McCormick has driven in a run in 21 games this year (33.9%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (21.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 25 games this season (40.3%), including multiple runs in four games.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 33 .309 AVG .261 .389 OBP .353 .596 SLG .479 15 XBH 11 6 HR 7 22 RBI 20 26/10 K/BB 38/14 6 SB 5

Rangers Pitching Rankings