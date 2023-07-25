Marcus Semien will lead the Texas Rangers into a matchup with Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Rangers have +120 odds to win. A 9-run over/under is set for the matchup.

Rangers vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -145 +120 9 -105 -115 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rangers and their foes are 6-4-0 in their last 10 contests.

The previous 10 Rangers games have not had a runline set by bookmakers. In four straight games, Texas and its opponent have topped the over/under, with the average total set by bookmakers being 9.5 runs.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (53.3%) in those games.

Texas has a record of 5-8 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Texas and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 52 of its 100 opportunities.

The Rangers are 8-2-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-20 25-22 27-15 32-26 42-31 17-10

