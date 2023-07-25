Rangers vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 25
Tuesday's game between the Houston Astros (57-44) and Texas Rangers (59-42) squaring off at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on July 25.
The Astros will look to J.P. France (5-3) against the Rangers and Yerry Rodriguez.
Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Rangers 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 2-1.
- When it comes to the over/under, Texas and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.
- The Rangers have won in 16, or 53.3%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Texas has a mark of 5-8 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Texas scores the most runs in baseball (589 total, 5.8 per game).
- The Rangers have pitched to a 4.19 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 19
|Rays
|W 5-1
|Jon Gray vs Zack Littell
|July 21
|Dodgers
|L 11-5
|Andrew Heaney vs Tony Gonsolin
|July 22
|Dodgers
|L 16-3
|Dane Dunning vs Bobby Miller
|July 23
|Dodgers
|W 8-4
|Martín Pérez vs Emmet Sheehan
|July 24
|@ Astros
|L 10-9
|Jon Gray vs Brandon Bielak
|July 25
|@ Astros
|-
|Yerry Rodriguez vs J.P. France
|July 26
|@ Astros
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Framber Valdez
|July 28
|@ Padres
|-
|Dane Dunning vs TBA
|July 29
|@ Padres
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Joe Musgrove
|July 30
|@ Padres
|-
|Jon Gray vs Yu Darvish
|August 1
|White Sox
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Lance Lynn
