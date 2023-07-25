On Tuesday, Mauricio Dubon (batting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Cody Bradford. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Rangers.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Minute Maid Park

Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is batting .268 with 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 10 walks.

In 73.2% of his games this year (60 of 82), Dubon has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (28.0%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 82 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (6.1%), and in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 23 games this year (28.0%), Dubon has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (4.9%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 45 games this season (54.9%), including nine multi-run games (11.0%).

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 46 .255 AVG .277 .267 OBP .310 .333 SLG .414 8 XBH 17 1 HR 4 7 RBI 20 18/3 K/BB 30/7 1 SB 5

