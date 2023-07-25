Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.167 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 127 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Cody Bradford and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rangers.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is batting .238 with 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.
- In 57 of 89 games this year (64.0%) Pena has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (23.6%).
- Looking at the 89 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (11.2%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Pena has picked up an RBI in 27.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 36 games this year (40.4%), including nine multi-run games (10.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|44
|.222
|AVG
|.253
|.297
|OBP
|.290
|.365
|SLG
|.385
|13
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|17
|29/13
|K/BB
|53/7
|7
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.19 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 114 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Bradford (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.78 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 1 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.78, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .237 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.