Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers and Ezequiel Duran (.324 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .297 with 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 14 walks.
- Duran has recorded a hit in 50 of 78 games this season (64.1%), including 25 multi-hit games (32.1%).
- In 13 games this season, he has gone deep (16.7%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).
- In 24 games this season (30.8%), Duran has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (15.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33 of 78 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|33
|.326
|AVG
|.264
|.378
|OBP
|.294
|.590
|SLG
|.419
|18
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|13
|42/12
|K/BB
|35/2
|1
|SB
|4
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.73 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- France (5-3 with a 3.13 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 14th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.13, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .251 against him.
