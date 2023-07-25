The Houston Astros (57-44) and the Texas Rangers (59-42) will go head to head on Tuesday, July 25 at Minute Maid Park, with J.P. France getting the ball for the Astros and Yerry Rodriguez taking the mound for the Rangers. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rangers +120 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's over/under is listed at 9 runs.

Astros vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (5-3, 3.13 ERA) vs Rodriguez - TEX (0-0, 5.06 ERA)

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 65 games this season and won 38 (58.5%) of those contests.

The Astros have a 28-17 record (winning 62.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros have a 5-3 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rangers have been victorious in 16, or 53.3%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rangers have been victorious five times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) José Abreu 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West +115 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.