Tuesday's game that pits the Houston Astros (57-44) versus the Texas Rangers (59-42) at Minute Maid Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Astros. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on July 25.

The Astros will give the ball to J.P. France (5-3, 3.13 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Yerry Rodriguez.

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Astros are winless against the spread in their last two chances.

This season, the Astros have won 38 out of the 65 games, or 58.5%, in which they've been favored.

Houston has a record of 28-17, a 62.2% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston ranks 12th in the majors with 475 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule