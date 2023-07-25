Alex Bregman -- batting .372 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Cody Bradford on the mound, on July 25 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford

Cody Bradford TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 53 walks while batting .254.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging.

Bregman has picked up a hit in 65.0% of his 100 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.0% of them.

In 16 games this season, he has gone deep (16.0%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).

In 40 games this season (40.0%), Bregman has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (15.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 48 times this year (48.0%), including 10 games with multiple runs (10.0%).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 52 .257 AVG .252 .346 OBP .346 .391 SLG .452 11 XBH 21 6 HR 10 26 RBI 37 27/23 K/BB 28/30 4 SB 0

