The Texas Rangers and Nate Lowe will take on the Houston Astros and Alex Bregman on Monday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are sixth in MLB play with 137 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas is second in MLB with a .461 slugging percentage.

The Rangers lead the majors with a .273 batting average.

Texas is the top-scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.8 runs per game (580 total).

The Rangers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .341 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 14th in MLB.

Texas' pitching staff is 26th in the majors with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).

The Rangers have the fourth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.232).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers are sending Jon Gray (6-5) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up eight hits.

Gray is looking to secure his ninth quality start of the year in this game.

Gray has put up 15 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/18/2023 Rays W 5-3 Home Nathan Eovaldi Taj Bradley 7/19/2023 Rays W 5-1 Home Jon Gray Zack Littell 7/21/2023 Dodgers L 11-5 Home Andrew Heaney Tony Gonsolin 7/22/2023 Dodgers L 16-3 Home Dane Dunning Bobby Miller 7/23/2023 Dodgers W 8-4 Home Martín Pérez Emmet Sheehan 7/24/2023 Astros - Away Jon Gray Brandon Bielak 7/25/2023 Astros - Away Jon Gray J.P. France 7/26/2023 Astros - Away Andrew Heaney Framber Valdez 7/28/2023 Padres - Away Dane Dunning - 7/29/2023 Padres - Away Martín Pérez Joe Musgrove 7/30/2023 Padres - Away Jon Gray Yu Darvish

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.