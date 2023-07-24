How to Watch the Rangers vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 24
The Texas Rangers and Nate Lowe will take on the Houston Astros and Alex Bregman on Monday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.
Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers are sixth in MLB play with 137 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Texas is second in MLB with a .461 slugging percentage.
- The Rangers lead the majors with a .273 batting average.
- Texas is the top-scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.8 runs per game (580 total).
- The Rangers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .341 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 14th in MLB.
- Texas' pitching staff is 26th in the majors with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Texas has the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
- The Rangers have the fourth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.232).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers are sending Jon Gray (6-5) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up eight hits.
- Gray is looking to secure his ninth quality start of the year in this game.
- Gray has put up 15 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.
- He has made three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/18/2023
|Rays
|W 5-3
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Taj Bradley
|7/19/2023
|Rays
|W 5-1
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Zack Littell
|7/21/2023
|Dodgers
|L 11-5
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Tony Gonsolin
|7/22/2023
|Dodgers
|L 16-3
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Bobby Miller
|7/23/2023
|Dodgers
|W 8-4
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Emmet Sheehan
|7/24/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Brandon Bielak
|7/25/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|J.P. France
|7/26/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Framber Valdez
|7/28/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|-
|7/29/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Joe Musgrove
|7/30/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Yu Darvish
