Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marcus Semien -- with a slugging percentage of .541 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the hill, on July 24 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Dodgers.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Explore More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has an OPS of .784, fueled by an OBP of .338 and a team-best slugging percentage of .446 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 44th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.
- In 74 of 100 games this season (74.0%) Semien has had a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (31.0%).
- In 14 games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.0%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 42.0% of his games this season, Semien has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 60.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.0%.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|46
|.277
|AVG
|.264
|.341
|OBP
|.335
|.450
|SLG
|.442
|23
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|7
|28
|RBI
|33
|26/23
|K/BB
|36/21
|5
|SB
|4
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.71).
- The Astros rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bielak (5-5) takes the mound for the Astros in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.46 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- In 12 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.46 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .259 to opposing hitters.
