Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers (.226 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks while hitting .225.
- Meyers has gotten at least one hit in 52.9% of his games this year (37 of 70), with at least two hits 12 times (17.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Meyers has driven home a run in 15 games this season (21.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 37.1% of his games this year (26 of 70), with two or more runs four times (5.7%).
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|36
|.174
|AVG
|.271
|.268
|OBP
|.341
|.312
|SLG
|.441
|7
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|14
|36/13
|K/BB
|30/10
|2
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (113 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers are sending Gray (6-5) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.31), 27th in WHIP (1.181), and 53rd in K/9 (7.2).
