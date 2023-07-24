On Monday, Brad Miller (hitting .385 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Brad Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Brad Miller At The Plate

Miller is hitting .231 with four doubles, a home run and nine walks.

Miller has had a base hit in 11 of 24 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

In five games this year, Miller has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five of 24 games (20.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Brad Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 .286 AVG .167 .429 OBP .222 .464 SLG .250 3 XBH 2 1 HR 0 3 RBI 3 5/7 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 0

