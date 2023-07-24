The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien will take on Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Monday, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 124 home runs.

Fueled by 295 extra-base hits, Houston ranks 13th in MLB with a .410 slugging percentage this season.

The Astros have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

Houston has scored 465 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Astros have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Astros are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.8 strikeouts per game.

Houston averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-most in the majors.

Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.71 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

Astros pitchers have a 1.256 WHIP this season, 10th-best in the majors.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send Brandon Bielak (5-5) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Bielak has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/19/2023 Rockies W 4-1 Away Brandon Bielak Austin Gomber 7/20/2023 Athletics W 3-1 Away J.P. France Hogan Harris 7/21/2023 Athletics W 6-4 Away Framber Valdez JP Sears 7/22/2023 Athletics L 4-1 Away Cristian Javier Paul Blackburn 7/23/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Away Hunter Brown Luis Medina 7/24/2023 Rangers - Home Brandon Bielak Jon Gray 7/25/2023 Rangers - Home J.P. France Jon Gray 7/26/2023 Rangers - Home Framber Valdez Andrew Heaney 7/28/2023 Rays - Home Cristian Javier Shane McClanahan 7/29/2023 Rays - Home Hunter Brown Taj Bradley 7/30/2023 Rays - Home Brandon Bielak Taj Bradley

