The Los Angeles Dodgers (57-40) match up with the Texas Rangers (58-41) a game after Freddie Freeman hit a pair of home runs in a 16-3 victory over the Rangers. The game starts at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Emmet Sheehan (3-0) versus the Rangers and Martin Perez (7-3).

Rangers vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Sheehan - LAD (3-0, 4.91 ERA) vs Perez - TEX (7-3, 4.84 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Martín Pérez

Perez (7-3 with a 4.84 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season.

The left-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 32-year-old has put together a 4.84 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings during 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .285 to his opponents.

Perez is looking to record his ninth quality start of the season in this game.

Perez will try to pick up his 15th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 18 outings this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Emmet Sheehan

Sheehan (3-0) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

The 23-year-old has pitched to a 4.91 ERA this season with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.9 walks per nine across five games.

He has earned a quality start two times in five starts this season.

In five starts this season, Sheehan has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of five innings per appearance.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his five chances this season.

