Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers head into the final of a three-game series against Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at -105. The game's total is set at 10 runs.

Rangers vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -115 -105 10 -105 -115 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 games, the Rangers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Rangers' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been underdogs in 29 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (51.7%) in those contests.

This season, Texas has won 10 of its 22 games, or 45.5%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Texas and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 50 of its 98 opportunities.

The Rangers have an against the spread mark of 8-2-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-20 25-21 26-15 32-25 41-30 17-10

