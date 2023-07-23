Rangers vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 23
Sunday's contest features the Texas Rangers (58-41) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (57-40) facing off at Globe Life Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET on July 23.
The Dodgers will give the nod to Emmet Sheehan (3-0, 4.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Martin Perez (7-3, 4.84 ERA).
Rangers vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
Rangers vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rangers 6, Dodgers 5.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 contests, the Rangers were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.
- When it comes to the over/under, Texas and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The previous 10 Rangers matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
- The Rangers have come away with 15 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Texas has a mark of 10-12 in contests where bookmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Texas scores the most runs in baseball (572 total, 5.8 per game).
- Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.12 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 17
|Rays
|W 3-2
|Dane Dunning vs Shane McClanahan
|July 18
|Rays
|W 5-3
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Taj Bradley
|July 19
|Rays
|W 5-1
|Jon Gray vs Zack Littell
|July 21
|Dodgers
|L 11-5
|Andrew Heaney vs Tony Gonsolin
|July 22
|Dodgers
|L 16-3
|Dane Dunning vs Bobby Miller
|July 23
|Dodgers
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Emmet Sheehan
|July 24
|@ Astros
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Hunter Brown
|July 25
|@ Astros
|-
|Jon Gray vs Brandon Bielak
|July 26
|@ Astros
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs J.P. France
|July 28
|@ Padres
|-
|Dane Dunning vs TBA
|July 29
|@ Padres
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Joe Musgrove
